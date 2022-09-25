WATCH: Jets’ Quinnen Williams Erupts, Screams on Defensive Coach

Cooler heads may yet prevail. But at halftime on the Jets sideline, no cool heads can be found.

The J-E-T-S Jets found themselves down 20-6 late in the second in Cincinnati when defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton apparently said something that didn’t sit well with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and things just disintegrated from there.

Quinnen Williams gets in #Jets DL coach Aaron Whitecotton’s face 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mr9scAu8rG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) September 25, 2022

The confrontation seemed on its way to becoming a full-blown altercation but was fortunately broken up by multiple Jets players. The Jets added a field goal before halftime. As of this writing, the Bengals lead the Jets, 20-9.