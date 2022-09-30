WATCH: Jockey Shoves Rival Rider from Horse During Race

A horse jockey has been banned for two months after he shoved an opposing rider from his horse during a race.
Christophe Soumillon, a Belgian jockey, shoved fellow jockey Rossa Ryan from his mount during a race at Saint-Cloud Racecourse in France on Friday.
Very nasty. Rossa Ryan took a horrible fall mid-race after contact with Christophe Soumillon… pic.twitter.com/m0IqvCsC9F
For a moment, it looked like Ryan could stay on his mount. But, after an instant, he fell to the ground and rolled awkwardly before stopping.
Soumillon apologized for the incident and explained why he stuck his elbow out.
“Unfortunately, when I asked my horse to go there and to the right I pushed him for a stride or two and he fell off,” Soumillon said.
Ryan was able to get up and leave the track under his own power. He and Soumilon reportedly spoke afterward. Soumillon’s ban goes into effect immediately.
