WATCH: Jockey Shoves Rival Rider from Horse During Race

A horse jockey has been banned for two months after he shoved an opposing rider from his horse during a race.

Christophe Soumillon, a Belgian jockey, shoved fellow jockey Rossa Ryan from his mount during a race at Saint-Cloud Racecourse in France on Friday.

For a moment, it looked like Ryan could stay on his mount. But, after an instant, he fell to the ground and rolled awkwardly before stopping.

Soumillon apologized for the incident and explained why he stuck his elbow out.

“Unfortunately, when I asked my horse to go there and to the right I pushed him for a stride or two and he fell off,” Soumillon said.

“Straight away, I knew I made a mistake. I’m terribly sad with what happened because I hate seeing stuff like this. It was not a nice act on my side, and I’m terribly sorry and I want to apologize for what I did today.”

https://twitter.com/AtTheRaces/status/1575821540389801990?s=20&t=TqdcVFw9PG3ispy5pPfn9Q

Ryan was able to get up and leave the track under his own power. He and Soumilon reportedly spoke afterward. Soumillon’s ban goes into effect immediately.