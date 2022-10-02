VIDEO: ‘God’s Hand’ Protected NASCAR Racer During Horrific Truck Fire at Talladega

NASCAR truck racer Jordan Anderson credited “God’s hand” for protecting him through a frightening accident during Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Talladega, in what he called the “scariest moment of my racing career so far.”

The truck caught fire during lap 19 of the Chevy Silverado 250, and was quickly engulfed in flames, including inside the front seat. Anderson was forced to maneuver the truck into the wall, and video footage shows him leaping out of the driver’s side window and onto the wall as smoke billows around him.

Fox NASCAR posted video of the harrowing accident:

BrakeHard posted a different view:

Jordan Anderson was in pure survival mode. Per Fox Sports, Jordan Anderson does have burns and will be airlifted to Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/7mjsTpwX0Z — BrakeHard (@BrakeHardBlog) October 1, 2022

Anderson was airlifted to the hospital where he received treatment for second degree burns to his neck, face, right arm, hands, and both knees, and was released the same day, according to his post on Twitter.

On his Twitter page, the truck racer thanked NASCAR as well as the nurses and doctors from UAB hospital that took care of him. Anderson also noted that he was “grateful for all the prayers and support.”

Sports Illustrated posted comments from concerned fans, who were impressed by Anderson’s handling of the situation:

“Scary I don’t know how he got out of that truck so fast. Glad he did I hope he is ok,” one fan replied. “I don’t know what was scarier, the fire or his escape from the truck while it was still crashing. I imagine for Jordan it was the fire. He definitely leaned hard on his Proverbs verse for help with that,” wrote another.

“You know it’s bad when a driver is still at speed and hanging halfway out of the vehicle. Glad he was able to get out on his own and hope no serious injuries. Scary situation for sure,” a third wrote, according to Sports Illustrated.