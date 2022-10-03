WATCH: Ravens’ Marcus Peters Raged at John Harbaugh Over Controversial Call

Ravens safety Marcus Peters was so ticked by the team’s embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills he jumped up and got in Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s face at M&T Bank Stadium.

As time was running out and Bills kicker Tyler Bass was taking the field, CBS cameras caught Harbaugh yelling at Peters as he left the field. Seconds later, cameras also caught members of the Ravens trying to hold Peters back from confronting Harbaugh face-to-face, Fox News reported.

Harbaugh admitted that words were said between himself and Peters, but it is all good.

“Emotions run high. We’re on the same page,” Harbaugh said, according to Audacy’s WGR 550. “We’ve got a great relationship, we’ve got an honest relationship. I love him, hope he still loves me, we’ll see.”

It is easy to see how “emotions” could “run high” during the game. The Ravens gave up a 17-point lead and lost to the Bills, 23-20 on Sunday.

Peters appeared to have done his best to stop the Bills, but it wasn’t enough. He had four tackles and a pass defended but the Bills scored 13 in the second half leaving the Ravens in the dust.

The Ravens are 2-2 so far and will next face the Cincinnati Bengals.

