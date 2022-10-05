A man who appeared to be proposing to his girlfriend during Sunday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game found the thing going horribly wrong, and video of the debacle is going viral.

In the video that racked up more than 200,000 views in just 48 hours, a man is seen kissing his girlfriend as they walk down the stairs at Toronto’s Rogers Centre stadium and then saying, “I love you,” before taking a knee.

The young woman gasps in expectation, imagining she knew just what was about to happen.

As the surrounding fans looked on and camera crews honed in on the action, the man pulled a box out of his pocket and opened it revealing its contents.

That’s when it all went so very wrong.

Instead of a shiny ring, the dopey baseball fan pulled a large candy ring pop out of the box. And the love of his life was not at all amused.

The woman slapped the man and yelled, “What the f*ck is wrong with you?” then threw her drink at him, spun on her heel, and walked away.

He proposed to her with a ring pop and then this happened 😳 pic.twitter.com/s6i4brOt8Y — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2022

It isn’t exactly clear what the man was attempting to do because, as many social media users pointed out, he also had a ring box-sized bulge in his other pocket. This led to speculation that he intended to pull out the real ring after the joke ring was revealed, creating a double surprise.

But with the woman’s hasty departure, there was no time for any follow-up actions by the doofus candy ring pop bearer.

Reactions were mixed on Twitter. Some blasted the man for acting like an idiot with the joke proposal. Others attacked the young woman for her “violent” reaction and advised the man never to marry her if she is that volatile.

Many blasted the guy for humiliating his girlfriend or otherwise showing her that he didn’t really value her:

The standards men hav for THEMSELVES r n the 9th ring of Dante’s Inferno. This is just embarrassing. He needs to learn how to love n value himself more to feel like his proposal to her is more worthy than a ring pop. Like tht ring pop is reflection of how he feels abt himself. — Morgannnn (@AlienMind111) October 4, 2022

Hahaha he deserves that. Engagements are no joke for a girl. You don’t play with a girl’s heart like that — The Ragin Nation (@raginnation) October 4, 2022

That’s what he gets. Embarrassed her in front of all those people thinking he’s funny — Braves ⚾️ Melly (@MelanieB15) October 4, 2022

Others excused him and noted that he might have been ready with the real ring after his little joke:

I definitely see something that looks like a ring box.

It wasn’t even a test, he was probably tryna flex and show off how much she loves him and she’s probably been waiting for a while for him to ask so she was shocked.

I’m just assuming all of that though pic.twitter.com/VQjHvkKoyh — caricature (@unlooking96eyes) October 4, 2022

Like u can see on his pants the other ring, even if its not what she thought its the gestures that count, this is how girls loses good man, they over analize everything and are quick to react instead of just waiting out. — Gilsander Conceicao (@ZeroSander) October 4, 2022

Still, others took aim at the girlfriend for showing her nasty, rage-filled, privileged side:

Strongly Agreed, That Also Shows Her Immaturity On A Few Levels. She Throws Tantrums When She Don’t Get Her Way — T.C. Mejia (@TC_Mejia) October 4, 2022

I hope he DOES NOT marry her. It looks like he had the other ring in his pocket. Her putting her hands on this man in front of all those people is a no. idc what y’all say. He did not deserve that. — Ɗℛ♑️ (@danajahhh) October 4, 2022

Nah that’s abuse. She puts her hands on me once we are done. — JayD (@JayD51) October 4, 2022

The proposal may have gone sideways for the fan, but the day turned out just fine for everyone else in Toronto as the Blue Jays won big, beating the Red Sox 6-3.

