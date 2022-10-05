WATCH: Man Slapped for Proposing with Ring Pop Instead of Wedding Ring

A man who appeared to be proposing to his girlfriend during Sunday’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game found the thing going horribly wrong, and video of the debacle is going viral.

In the video that racked up more than 200,000 views in just 48 hours, a man is seen kissing his girlfriend as they walk down the stairs at Toronto’s Rogers Centre stadium and then saying, “I love you,” before taking a knee.

The young woman gasps in expectation, imagining she knew just what was about to happen.

As the surrounding fans looked on and camera crews honed in on the action, the man pulled a box out of his pocket and opened it revealing its contents.

That’s when it all went so very wrong.

Instead of a shiny ring, the dopey baseball fan pulled a large candy ring pop out of the box. And the love of his life was not at all amused.

The woman slapped the man and yelled, “What the f*ck is wrong with you?” then threw her drink at him, spun on her heel, and walked away.

WATCH:

It isn’t exactly clear what the man was attempting to do because, as many social media users pointed out, he also had a ring box-sized bulge in his other pocket. This led to speculation that he intended to pull out the real ring after the joke ring was revealed, creating a double surprise.

But with the woman’s hasty departure, there was no time for any follow-up actions by the doofus candy ring pop bearer.

Reactions were mixed on Twitter. Some blasted the man for acting like an idiot with the joke proposal. Others attacked the young woman for her “violent” reaction and advised the man never to marry her if she is that volatile.

Many blasted the guy for humiliating his girlfriend or otherwise showing her that he didn’t really value her:

Others excused him and noted that he might have been ready with the real ring after his little joke:

Still, others took aim at the girlfriend for showing her nasty, rage-filled, privileged side:

The proposal may have gone sideways for the fan, but the day turned out just fine for everyone else in Toronto as the Blue Jays won big, beating the Red Sox 6-3.

