If you’re ever streaking at a college football game, you shouldn’t be. But if you are, make sure you streak away from the police. As one fan at the Ole Miss-Auburn game found out on Saturday, running toward the cops can have serious adverse consequences.

Let’s head to Oxford, Mississippi, where the 9th-ranked Rebels were in the process of dispatching the unranked Auburn Tigers. During the game, officials called a halt to the action due to a lightning strike. A fan apparently decided that the lightning strike meant it was his time to strike and ran out onto the field. Everything was going great for the streaker until he ran to the end zone, which contained many armed men who knew how to form tackle.

Then this happened:

I love streakers pic.twitter.com/YzRIq2MdVR — #9 7-0 ole miss football enthusiast (@omsportsburner) October 15, 2022

In the end, though, everyone got what they wanted. The streaker had to know his run would end buried under several members of law enforcement, the cops got to tackle a guy, and we get to laugh about it.

Everybody wins, except Auburn, of course.