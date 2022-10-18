New Jersey Gov. Murphy Blasted for Celebrating the Phillies, Eagles, Snubbing NJ-Based Giants and Jets

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a supreme sports gaffe after congratulating two pro sports teams who play in other states and somehow forgetting even to mention the success of the Giants and the Jets, both of whom play in his own state.

Murphy took to Twitter to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies for their recent wins. First, the Phillies stunned the Atlanta Braves in four games to take the National League Division Series last weekend, then right on the heels of that big win, the Eagles toppled the Dallas Cowboys and earned a 6-0 record to date for the season.

Murphy must have been impressed with the dual wins out of Philadelphia because he tweeted his congrats:

Many people found Murphy’s outpouring of happiness for two teams in Pennsylvania a bit odd, especially since there were no tweets from the Gov. celebrating the Jets’ win over the Green Bay Packers or any mention of the Giants beating the Baltimore Ravens since both teams actually play in Murphy’s state.

Many piled onto Murphy’s tweet, wondering why he was ignoring the teams in his own state.

Gov. Murphy snubs Giants, Jets, Yankees in congrats tweet to eagles, Phillies https://t.co/G7uu9qrUyq — njdotcom (@njdotcom) October 17, 2022

Your sports tweets are somehow worse than your policies — Matt Orlansky (@MattOrlansky) October 17, 2022

Can you at least tweet about the teams in your own state!!! Phony https://t.co/MD8ilmaEGB — Rob Eichelsdoerfer (@reichelsdoerfer) October 17, 2022

Sir, MetLife Stadium is home to the Giants and Jets and located in East Rutherford, NJ which I believe is your jurisdiction… https://t.co/vilXCt7Ill — Michael Kaplan (@OfficialKappy) October 17, 2022

With all due respect @GovMurphy, this native New Yorker & 30 year resident of NJ, can’t give props to Philly when my hometown teams are fighting for the same prize. Just sayin’… — Bill Daughtry (@Silver16C7) October 17, 2022

Hours after the barbs began flying, Murphy finally posted a tweet celebrating his homegrown teams. But for many Jets and Giants fans, it was a bit too little and too late.

