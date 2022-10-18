New Jersey Gov. Murphy Blasted for Celebrating the Phillies, Eagles, Snubbing NJ-Based Giants and Jets

Phil Murphy
Yana Paskova/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made a supreme sports gaffe after congratulating two pro sports teams who play in other states and somehow forgetting even to mention the success of the Giants and the Jets, both of whom play in his own state.

Murphy took to Twitter to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies for their recent wins. First, the Phillies stunned the Atlanta Braves in four games to take the National League Division Series last weekend, then right on the heels of that big win, the Eagles toppled the Dallas Cowboys and earned a 6-0 record to date for the season.

Murphy must have been impressed with the dual wins out of Philadelphia because he tweeted his congrats:

Many people found Murphy’s outpouring of happiness for two teams in Pennsylvania a bit odd, especially since there were no tweets from the Gov. celebrating the Jets’ win over the Green Bay Packers or any mention of the Giants beating the Baltimore Ravens since both teams actually play in Murphy’s state.

Many piled onto Murphy’s tweet, wondering why he was ignoring the teams in his own state.

Hours after the barbs began flying, Murphy finally posted a tweet celebrating his homegrown teams. But for many Jets and Giants fans, it was a bit too little and too late.

