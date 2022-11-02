WATCH: ‘F*ck You!’: Astros Fan Mattress Mack Screams on Philly Hecklers After Game 3 Loss

They say Philadelphia fans can bring the worst out in anybody. Actually, I don’t know if “they” say that. But, I say that. And as evidence, I bring you this story.

Kind and generous Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was in Philadelphia to see his Astros take on the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night. The 71-year-old millionaire, decked-out in an orange Astros jersey, was making his way out of the stadium following the Stros 7-0 blowout loss to the Phillies, when some locals decided to engage him in conversation.

And by conversation, I mean verbal harassment.

Mattress Mack wasn’t having the smack talk.😳 Philadelphia fan bases have no quit 😂#MLB #worldseries pic.twitter.com/K1OVZSBIyu — Daily Hedge (@Daily_Hedge) November 2, 2022

There’s clearly no quit in the Gallery Furniture owner, and with good cause. After all, “Mattress Mack” stands to win the largest prize in legal betting history – $75 million – if the Astros win the series.

He will need to impart some of that passion to the Stros quickly, however. The Phillies only need to win four games, they have two games in hand, and two of the next three are in Philly.