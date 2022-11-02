WATCH: ‘F*ck You!’: Astros Fan Mattress Mack Screams on Philly Hecklers After Game 3 Loss

They say Philadelphia fans can bring the worst out in anybody. Actually, I don’t know if “they” say that. But, I say that. And as evidence, I bring you this story.

Kind and generous Houston businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was in Philadelphia to see his Astros take on the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night. The 71-year-old millionaire, decked-out in an orange Astros jersey, was making his way out of the stadium following the Stros 7-0 blowout loss to the Phillies, when some locals decided to engage him in conversation.

And by conversation, I mean verbal harassment.

There’s clearly no quit in the Gallery Furniture owner, and with good cause. After all, “Mattress Mack” stands to win the largest prize in legal betting history – $75 million – if the Astros win the series.

James Franklin McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack”, poses with fans prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He will need to impart some of that passion to the Stros quickly, however. The Phillies only need to win four games, they have two games in hand, and two of the next three are in Philly.

