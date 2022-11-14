UVA Linebacker 1 of 3 People Allegedly Shot Dead by Former Player

University of Virginia linebacker D’Sean Perry was one of the three people shot dead Sunday night in an on-campus incident in which a former UVA player is the suspect.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Culbreth Garage, leaving five shooting victims. Two of the victims were wounded and three were killed.

UVA police identified the shooting suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, a former UVA player.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

The Daily Progress noted that 22-year-old D’Sean was “was 6’3″ tall and weighed 230 pounds” and made two tackles in UVA’s Saturday game against Pittsburgh.

ESPN pointed out that all three fatalities were football players, although no identification of victims beyond Perry has been made.

The suspected shooter “was listed as a freshman running back on the team’s 2018 roster.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch observed that law enforcement announced Monday morning that Jones had been apprehended. He is charged with “three counts of second-degree murder.”

