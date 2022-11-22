The Marble Falls School District in Burnet County, Texas, has launched an investigation after video of a recent high school basketball game seems to feature at least one fan in the stands making a monkey sound at a black player from a visiting team.

The district, situated just northwest of Austin, asserted its “unyielding commitment to love every child” in light of the controversial video that was flagged by the player at whom the monkey calls appeared to be aimed.

After the Saturday game, East Central high school senior Asia Prudhomme, who is black, tweeted out the video and demanded that someone should face punishment for the hateful attack.

“This is sad, heartbreaking, and uncalled for. Can’t even play basketball without ignorance and racism in the stands. This really broke my heart, my coaches and teammates… please share this out and help us punish those involved,” Prudhomme tweeted, adding a video of the incident.

This is sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for. Can’t even play basketball without ignorance and racism in the stands. This really broke my heart, my coaches and teammates… please share this out and help us punish those involved. pic.twitter.com/lahZTa6bDB — asia prudhomme (@AP32COLD) November 19, 2022

According to TMZ Sports, East Central high school athletic director Suzette Arriola alerted Marble Falls officials about the verbal attacks, but nothing was done and no one was kicked out of the game.

Arriola also added that the noises were also made at other times during the game.

“Marble Falls School District has an unyielding commitment to love every child and inspire them to achieve their fullest potential, and this applies to children outside of our school district as well,” Marble Falls said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with administration at East Central High to fully investigate and hold students accountable for their actions.”

“Marble Falls ISD does not condone any form of discrimination, and we would like students at East Central to know they have our full support,” the statement concluded.

