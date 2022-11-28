WATCH: Terrell Owens Knocks Out Man Outside CVS

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was seen Saturday night delivering a series of blows and dropping a younger man outside a CVS in Los Angeles.

In a video of the incident posted by TMZ, the 48-year-old former 49ers wide receiver is seen trading blows with a shirtless man. The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 p.m. outside the CVS in Inglewood, California.

According to TMZ, Owens said he was chatting with a 49ers fan when another man began heckling the former NFL star.

The argument eventually ended up continuing outside the store, where the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Owens reportedly tried to defuse the situation. But the heckler ramped up his antagonism and began taking swings at the former player.

After a few swings from both men, TO eventually landed a blow that sent the younger man to the pavement.

The altercation then came to an end, and TO left the scene.

TMZ added that the police were not called.

Owens was involved in another incident this year where the police were called when he and a neighbor got into an argument that was recorded on video.

The neighbor, whom Owens called a “Karen,” claimed the player almost hit her with his car, a charge the former player disputed.

The woman called the police and claimed that Owens threatened her, but after officers arrived, no arrests were made, and no charges were filed.

“The parties were separated,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said at the time, “and the situation resolved.”

Owens had a 15-year NFL career, spending much of that time with the 49ers. He also played two years with the Eagles and three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but the rest of his career was made up of moves of a season or less with the Bills, Bengals, and Seahawks. He was a six-time Pro Bowl player and was the NFL receiving touchdown leader in 2001, 2002, and 2006.

While his NFL days are over, he currently plays for the Fan Controlled Football league.

