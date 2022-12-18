Left-wing bomb-thrower and former ESPN sports talker Keith Olbermann posted a spittle-specked video tirade Friday in response to being suspended by Twitter boss Elon Musk.

Olbermann, who has spent the last few years often delivering profanity-laced attacks on everyone with whom he disagrees, was one of the “journalists” suspended for using their accounts to dox the whereabouts of Elon Musk’s family, and Olbermann did not take the ban particularly well.

With his own account shut down, the repeatedly fired Olbermann disgraced his dog charity Twitter account with his broadside against “Elon Muskleone.”

Appearing unshaven, hair askew, and wearing an NHL jersey, Olbermann went into another one of his wild-eyed, screeching monologues, this time comparing Musk to the fictional mob bosses in the movie The Godfather.

“What a friggin’ candy-ass, lying, hypocritical, self-contradicting, little, paranoid snowflake that ‘Apartheid Clyde’ really is,” Olbermann ranted, reading from a prepared statement.

"Doubt you've heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN'T against the rules!" "It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone" LISTEN TO FRIDAY'S POST/SUSPENSION COUNTDOWN HERE and PLEASE RT! https://t.co/4Qp9MpgzQr pic.twitter.com/HiB8NYTKDV — Keith Olbermann's Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 16, 2022

Olbermann, of course, is well-known for calling on Twitter to ban everyone he hates.

Musk made his move last week when a group of left-wing “reporters” began relaying information that tracked where he and his family were in real time, a practice known as “doxing.”

“Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not,” he wrote on Thursday.

Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

He suspended six of these journalists on Thursday night.

