VIDEO: Shannon Sharpe Demands New Broncos Coach Remove Russell Wilson’s Office, Parking Spaces

No one knows who the Broncos’ new head coach will be. But, whoever he is, Shannon Sharpe knows what he should do first.

On Tuesday’s edition of Undisputed on FS1, Sharpe took aim at Wilson as a player and teammate. First, Sharpe claimed that Wilson’s struggles on the field this year were due in large part to the quarterback’s “lost athleticism.”

“Let me tell you what the problem is,” Sharpe said. “Russell Wilson has never been a 1-2-3 get rid of the ball [guy]… He was very good at improvisation. He was very good, Skip [Bayless], at getting off-script. Russell has lost athleticism. Russ cannot outrun anybody! So he can’t make those improvisational plays like he could for those first 10 years in Seattle. You [would] never see Russ get dragged down from behind. Now, Russ don’t look like he could outrun me.”

Unc Shannon sharpe reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett & goes off on Russell Wilson again 😭 pic.twitter.com/oME8tYKYHQ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 27, 2022

But, Sharpe didn’t stop there. Instead, he continued to blast Wilson by taking aim at his ego. Specifically,

“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do [is say], ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get the stadium, they’re gone too — because you’re putting yourself in front of the team.’ I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro. You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that,” Sharpe added.

The problem with Wilson and the Broncos, other than the fact that Wilson isn’t playing well, is that the team and player are married, for all intents and purposes. The Broncos signed the quarterback to a 5-year, $245 million contract in the offseason. While teams normally include language in long term deals that allow them to cut or trade a player if he’s not playing well, Wilson’s contract is structured in a way that makes it virtually impossible for the Broncos to cut him before 2026.

So, in essence, the Broncos are not only going to have to hire someone who not only checks off all the boxes in terms of what they would normally want in a head coach. More importantly, they’re going to have to hire someone that they’re 100% convinced can work with Russell Wilson.

Because he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.