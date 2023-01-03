VIDEO: ESPN Host Knocks USC Quarterback Who Painted ‘F*ck Utah’ on Fingernails

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit blasted USC quarterback Caleb Williams for painting “Fuck Utah” on his fingernails before the conference game.

In early December of last year, Caleb Williams sparked controversy when he painted “Fuck Utah” on his fingernails ahead of the Pac-12 championship that Utah ended up winning. During a broadcast ahead of the Cotton Bowl, Herbstreit took swipe at Williams and USC coach Lincoln Riley, admonishing them both.

“Can Lincoln maybe police that a little bit?” Herbstreit said. “That’s not a great representation of him or the school. He can paint whatever he wants. Fight On, maybe, would work. But I don’t know about these, the Notre Dame and Utah.”

“That represents not just himself, but ‘SC and Lincoln Riley,” he said. “They need to clean that shit up.”

Herbstreit immediately apologized after realizing he had dropped a cuss word on live television.