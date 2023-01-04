A note to Twitter posted by the Buffalo Bills says that stricken player Damar Hamlin’s condition has shown “improvement” overnight.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the Bills wrote, adding, “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

A spokesman for Hamlin’s family said that the player had shown some “promising readings”. He added that they are hopeful for further improvements in the coming days, according to ProFootball Talk.

CNN reported that Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, once on the field and a second time at the hospital.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN, “His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice. They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

“They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Glenn added.

Hamlin will stay in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he collapsed during the NFL’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

Hamlin’s teammate Dion Dawkins said the team is pulling for Hamlin’s continued improvement but noted, “Only a higher power can really take control of what is next.”

The stricken player himself was heard not long ago telling fans how grateful he was for the chance to play professional football and even noted that one never knows when their “last day” will be.

“It’s a super blessing, super blessing,” Hamlin said in a video from Nov. “I cherish it. I can’t even describe it, but I cherish it every second that I can. We just had our prayer, our DB prayer we do every Wednesday. He was next to me and I just grabbed his hand a little bit harder just because you know you never know when your last day could be that you get to experience something like this.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston