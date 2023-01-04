With Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin still in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, teammate Dion Dawkins is praying for his fellow player’s recovery. Resigned to the fact that only a “higher power” can save Hamlin now.

The offensive lineman spoke to ESPN and said that whether you believe in God or not, there doesn’t seem to be much humans can do for Hamlin at this point.

Dawkins noted that the team is in shock and praying for Hamlin’s recovery. But it is a “unique situation,” he said.

“Whether you’re a believer or not, only a higher power can really take control of what is next,” he said, according to CNN Sports.

"Whether you're a believer or not, only a higher power can really take control of what is next." Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins describes moment he realized something was wrong after Damar Hamlin's collapse.

In the face of Hamlin’s medical crisis, Dawkins added, “We are not athletes. We are not superstars. We are not celebrities … we are vulnerable humans.”

"We are not athletes. We are not superstars. We are not celebrities … we are vulnerable humans." Bills OL Dion Dawkins shared a powerful message following Damar Hamlin's injury.

The Bills have canceled their typical media availability this week because of the uncertainty of Hamlin’s condition.

The Bills will hold meetings and a walk-through today. The team will not have any media availability today. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 4, 2023

Additionally, the NFL has still not decided when they will schedule a time for the Bills and Bengals to finish the game that was suspended when Hamlin suffered his cardiac arrest on the field.

