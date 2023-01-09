Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital Following Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo nearly one week after collapsing during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati last week.

Doctor William Knight, who cared for Hamlin during his stay at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, told reporters that he accompanied the athlete to the airport on Monday, claiming that Hamiln was “doing well” and is “beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”

Hamlin collapsed last Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood after the tackle, appeared to be ready to walk back to the huddle for the next play, then suddenly collapsed. Buffalo’s medical team worked feverishly to revive Hamlin. Performing CPR for 9 minutes before an ambulance came to take the player away to UCMC.

Hamlin tweeted thanks to all of those who had supported him.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🏾 — (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

After Hamlin was removed, the game between the Bengals was postponed and ultimately canceled. Hamlin’s release follows an unbelievably emotional day for Hamlin and the Bills. On Sunday, Hamlin sent love to his teammates by posting a pregame message proclaiming, “GAMETIME!!!”

Twitter users reacted with joy at the news of Hamlin’s release.

The Bills will host the Dolphins in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.