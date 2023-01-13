LSU Ramps Up Security for Olivia Dunne After ‘Chaotic’ Utah Fan Incident

LSU is beefing up security on Friday to protect gymnast Olivia Dunne and the rest of her team after throngs of fans created a chaotic scene at a tournament in Utah last week.

The “security detail,” described by LSU coach Jay Clark, was added after a primarily male crowd swarmed the area around the team at a tournament in Salt Lake City last week. The crowd had assembled to get a look at LSU team member Olivia Dunne.

No one was hurt during the Salt Lake City incident. Yet, the potential for danger was enough to prompt officials to take precautions.

“We will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load,” Clark said. “I take our team’s safety and security very seriously.”

Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Olivia Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 20, 2022. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dunne has built an impressive social media presence by posting pictures of herself in different places and poses.

Dunne and the LSU gymnastics squad will face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Friday afternoon.

