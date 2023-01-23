Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy caught a bit of flak on Sunday after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers when video on the field seemed to show him pushing a cameraman.

McCarthy has been criticized after the video feed, and a still photo of the incident made it look like he delivered a forceful push to the cameraman, Yahoo Sports reported.

The coach has since apologized to the photojournalist, but the latter is disabusing people of the notion that McCarthy gave him a shove.

NBC 5 Sports’ Noah Bullard took to his Twitter account to warn people off attacking McCarthy too harshly.

“I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens,” Bullard tweeted. “I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.”

The cameraman said he is “totally fine” and never lost his balance or felt endangered.

The 19-12 loss at Levi’s Stadium has everyone keyed up in Dallas.

McCarthy isn’t the only member of the Cowboys taking slings and arrows on Twitter, either. Star QB Dak Prescott also suffered a Tweet storm for the disappointing loss to the 49ers.

A few fans didn’t even wait to get home to vent their frustrations, as some engaged in a wild melee at a Santa Clara watch party following the loss.

While Cowboys fans are super frustrated as their season comes to an end, team owner Jerry Jones has already said that McCarthy’s job is safe.

