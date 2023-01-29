WATCH: LeBron James Collapses to the Floor in Epic Tantrum After Refs Refuse to Call Foul

LeBron James threw himself on the floor and proceeded to wail like a scorned child toward the end of regulation in the Lakers’ 125-121 loss to the Celtics.

The moment came at the end of the game as James was driving for what would have been the game-winning shot. As he made his way to the hoop, the refs missed a blatant call as a Celtics player fouled James on the arm while driving to the basket.

James definitely had cause to be upset. However, what ensued was one of the most childish pouting sessions ever seen.

LeBron is furious he didn't get this foul call at the end of the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/hANldRDGCo — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 29, 2023

Fans on Twitter had fun at James’ expense:

When she sends you that “have a nice life” text while you at the club!! @KingJames 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/92jHgaCUrD — BigGroov (@stormGroov) January 29, 2023

LeBron James x Little Miss Sunshinepic.twitter.com/KvvG5gfLDx — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) January 29, 2023

James is well-known for his theratrics on the court. However, this time, he actually had a legitimate beef. Not that there’s ever a legitimate reason to act like a two-year-old. But, for once, the refs definitely robbed him.

Of course, one could understand people having a lack of sympathy for James after years of getting away with calls like this: