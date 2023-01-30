Philadelphia Eagles fans collapsed through the roof of a glass bus stop shelter on Sunday after the team secured a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game and will go on to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Independent reported Monday.

As celebrations progressed, multiple injuries reportedly occurred at the SEPTA bus stop on South Broad Street that night, according to Philly Crime Update.

Video footage shows the rowdy crowd filling the street and several people standing on top of the structure. When the camera zooms in, cracks are heard as the roof collapses.

The crowd gasps when the people fall through. “I told you,” one person behind the camera says:

#Philadelphia VIDEO: Multiple eagles fans climb SEPTA bus stop but fall through, multiple injuries reportedpic.twitter.com/gfy79x7qBW — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) January 30, 2023

Prior to the incident, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney asked fans to celebrate “joyously, safely, and respectfully.”

More video footage shows fans after they climb up a traffic light pole. One of them appears to drink from a can, then toss the liquid out over the crowd:

Philadelphia has learned to make its traffic lights strong enough to hold a capacity of at least 7 people. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/mmGRCwSfqd — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 30, 2023

Police officers in riot gear eventually dispersed the crowds that got out of hand, although some fans reportedly kept trying to climb onto cars and other structures around the city, the Independent article said.

The pole-climbing is apparently a tradition, according to ABC 6, which shared an aerial video of the massive crowds.

The city later returned to normal, street sweepers and trash trucks going through the area to clean up after the celebrations:

More clips from the evening show fans smiling and hugging one aother. One man told ABC 6, “A Philly thing. We got heart.”

“We got heart more than anybody. It’s a hard-working, city and we deserve it. That’s the Philly thing. No one likes us, and we don’t care. We don’t care.”