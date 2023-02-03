Eagles’ Josh Sills Accused of Forcing Woman to Give Him ‘Oral Sex’ in Indictment

More details are emerging about Philadelphia Eagles rookie Josh Sills’ indictment on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from an incident that occurred when he was a college student.

Charges against the first-year lineman were revealed on Wednesday as officials in Guernsey County, Ohio, announced that Sills, 25, is being charged with one felony count of rape and one felony count of kidnapping.

The player is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Dec. 5, 2019, when he was in college.

“In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills, engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation,” the Ohio Attorney General said in a news release, the New York Post reported in its initial story.

Now the paper has more details of the alleged assault.

A police report obtained by the Post says that the woman said that Sills forced her to perform oral sex on him for “approximately 20 minutes” as the pair sat in his truck at 2 a.m. The police added that the woman suffered bruising in the back of her throat, cuts on her inner lip, and injuries to her right ear and the back of her left knee. Officials also said they had photos of the woman’s injuries.

The woman further claimed that Sills had driven the woman and her cousin to her cousin’s home but pulled the victim back into the vehicle and drove away. The cousin said she was unaware that her relative had been forcefully dragged into the truck and taken away against her will.

The victim said she had known Sills for years and attended high school with him.

The woman said Sills drove to an isolated place and began trying to kiss her. He threw her to the vehicle’s seat and began unbuttoning her pants while groping her, she told police. The victim added that Sills told her “she was doing this and was not leaving until she did this.”

That was when he forced her to perform oral sex on him, she alleged. After that, she said he drove her home.

Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, but the player’s attorney said the woman’s entire story is false.

The undrafted free agent was quickly placed on the Commissioner Exempt List and is barred from joining his team at next week’s Super Bowl. He also may not participate in practices, team meetings, or travel. In addition, the league is investigating whether he has violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Eagles released a statement saying, “The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Sills had only just been signed last year by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent after failing to find a contract during the 2022 NFL Draft. He has only played in one game with The Eagles when the team faced the Cardinals on Oct. 9.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston