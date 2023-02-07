Billionaire Activist LeBron James Says Fortune and Fame Can Make Life ‘Challenging’

NBA star and billionaire partner of Communist China, LeBron James, recently moaned that his life is “challenging” and he can’t lead his life like “regular people” because of his fame.

James has lent his sports fame to a wide range of political and social activities, and he has spent years plastering his name and face on everything from shoes to magazines, to political causes. Still, he is saying that he can’t do “normal things” in his private life because of his high-profile presence, the Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t want to say it ever becomes too much, but there are times when I wish I could do normal things,” he said in a recent interview, despite constantly seeking the limelight.

“I wish I could just walk outside. I wish I could just, like, walk into a movie theater and sit down and go to the concession stand and get popcorn. I wish I could just go to an amusement park just like regular people,” James — the first billionaire in the NBA, added.

“I wish I could go to Target sometimes and walk into Starbucks and have my name on the cup just like regular people,” he moaned.

“I’m not sitting here complaining about it, of course not. But it can be challenging at times,” he exclaimed.

But even as James puffs himself up as a campaigner for human rights, much of his billion-dollar fortune is sourced from Communist China, the most oppressive regime in the world today.

Only about $41 million worth of James’ considerable fortune comes from the NBA team he plays for. The rest comes from shoe, movie, and clothing deals, the lion’s share of which is connected to Nike, among the dozens of international corporations linked to slave labor in China.

Nike, of course, is heavily invested in the Chinese market and is said to have raked in upwards of $6 billion in China in just the last year. And as it happens, James is one of Nike’s biggest-selling names in the Chinese market.

Nike is listed among 83 international companies benefitting directly or indirectly from Chinese slave labor.

But even as James parades himself as a social justice warrior by constantly speaking out on every social justice issue and criticizing the U.S.A. on a near-weekly basis, James has remained entirely silent on the overwhelming evidence of human rights abuses in China. In fact, he has even defended his communist benefactors when given the opportunity.

In one of the more glaring examples, in 2019, when former Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey dared to support free speech rights for protesters in Hong Kong, James raced to Beijing’s defense. He accused Morey of being “uneducated” on the issue, even going so far as to say there was a downside to free speech.

LeBron James rips Daryl Morey, says Morey was uneducated. Says, “We do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negatives that come with that too.” Really. pic.twitter.com/ZTw6a3FZ5n — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2019

As James enjoys his status of being too famous for a normal life, millions of the people in China who have added to his wealth are being tortured, imprisoned, and murdered on a daily basis. For many, that fact alone might be enough to leave them too ashamed to go out to show their face in Target among the normal people.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston