One of the nation’s longest-running sports news outlets, Sports Illustrated, has announced that it is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to generate articles and story ideas.

The Arena Group Holdings, publisher of the nearly 70-year-old magazine, has announced that it has contracted with AI startups Jasper and Nota to generate stories and pull facts from its own past library of content, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Along with that new contract, SI will also work with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, in the future.

The publisher has already put the new procedures in place in one of its other magazines, Men’s Journal, the Wall Street Journal added.

These articles are reportedly reviewed and fact-checked by human editors, the publisher explained. And a disclaimer is added to each story using the new content creation programs, reading, “This article is a curation of expert advice from Men’s Fitness, using deep-learning tools for retrieval combined with OpenAI’s large language model for various stages of the workflow.”

Arena insisted that it was not looking to eliminate human writers and journalists.

“It’s not going to replace the art of creating content. It’s giving the content creators, whether they’re writers or social creators, real efficiency and real access to the archives we have,” Ross Levinsohn, Arena Group’s chairman and chief executive, exclaimed.

Arena Group added that it would use AI tools in all its magazines, encompassing more than 50 titles.

The use of AI tech has become increasingly problematic recently since computer programs can be misused by governments for mass surveillance and anti-free speech campaigns. China, for one, is fully embracing AI to be used to oppress its citizens and mine for the data of its enemies abroad.

But the oppressive Chinese are far from alone. Even Joe Biden’s Pentagon has been caught using AI to hunt down and eliminate the free speech of center-right Americans right here in the U.S.A.

