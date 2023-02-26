NFL Free Agent Jordan Poyer: ‘I Would Love to Go to a State that Doesn’t Take Half My Money’

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has goals for the upcoming free agency period, and he says he’d like to end up in a state that didn’t confiscate half his paycheck.

The Bills defender spoke about being a free agent on his podcast, The Jordan Poyer Podcast, earlier this week. In that episode, he made it clear that he’s done with New York’s confiscatory tax rates and would ideally end up in a place that lets him keep more of his money.

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” he said. “It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives.”

As the recipient of a four-year $13 million deal in 2017 and a two-year $19.5 extension, Poyer finds himself in the upper reaches of New York’s socialist tax code. Specifically, Poyer falls into the $5 million to $25 million bracket, which includes a 10.30% tax rate. Meaning Poyer and those who make what he makes pay $450,000 a year plus 10.30% of the amount over $ 5 million.

So, not too hard to understand why he’d like to get out of New York, is it?

Poyer listed warm weather among his other concerns in choosing an NFL home.

“If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm,” he said. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so. Every other week at least.” Poyer mentioned Miami as a destination that would satisfy his weather concerns and, obviously, Florida would give him the tax respite he seeks.

To summarize, Poyer would like to move from New York to Florida to escape high taxes and cold weather. Which basically makes him like every other New Yorker.