It’s a Man’s World: Trans Athlete Wins Women’s 1500 Meter Running Event in Canada

A transgender athlete coasted to victory in a women’s 1,500-meter running event in Canada, marking yet another event in which a biological male outcompeted his female counterparts.

“Tiffany Newell, 50, placed first in the W50 1,500m, which is open to women aged 50 to 54, at the Canadian Masters Indoor Championships in Toronto, which took place over the weekend,” noted the Daily Mail. “Newell has repeatedly placed first in women’s events, and has set global records in her age category, since transitioning in 2017.”

Newell finished with a time of 05:07.611 while his closest competitor Catherin Weber finished with a time of 06:19.358. In last year’s competition, Newell set a record in the 5,000m women’s run for the 45-49 age category with a time of 18:02:30. The Canadian Masters went as far to ratify “the time as a record under the World Athletics policy for trans athletes,” according to the Mail.

Newell previously rejected the idea of an “open category” where transgenders would compete with each other, saying that he would be forced to run alongside men.

“The policy makes sense for non-binary athletes, but I don’t feel comfortable racing against men,” said Newell.

New World #1 in women’s 50-54 age 1500m is a male athlete. Qs to @WorldAthletics & @WMA_Social :

👉🏼WHY are you not protecting the integrity of the female category?

👉🏼WHY do you insist on showing such blatant sex-discrimination?#SaveWomensSports #WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/T5zLl6Sdiv — International Consortium on Female Sport (ICFS) (@ICFSport) February 27, 2023

“It categorizes me in the sex I am not identified as. I am a woman, and I feel most comfortable racing against women or other transgender women,” Newell added. “I believe an open category can work if athletes can continue to race against athletes of the same gender.”

Female athletes from various sports have begun speaking out against biological males competing alongside women. Most recently, pro surfer Bethany Hamilton called out the World Surf League’s recent decision to allow men to compete against women under the guise of transgender inclusion.

Due to a flawed @WorldAthletics trans policy, the new world #1 in the women's 50-54 category age 1500m is a MALE. Tiffany Newell has repeatedly placed 1st in women's events since transitioning in 2017, setting global records for this FEMALE age group. https://t.co/O6o01RXDb5 1/2 — Save Women’s Sports Australasia (@SWS_australasia) February 28, 2023

“This concerns me as a professional athlete that has been competing in the World Surf League events for the past 15+ years,” she said. “And I feel that I must speak up and stand up for those in position that may feel that they cannot say something about this. I think many of the girls on tour are not in support of this new rule, and they fear of being ostracized if they speak up. So here I go, questions that I have I want to consider with you.”

Hamilton concluded her statement by positing that the league creates a separate division for transgender athletes to compete amongst each other “so that all can have a fair opportunity to showcase their passion and talent.” She also said she will not compete in future World Surf League events if the rule remains in place or goes unchallenged.