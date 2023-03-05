Ex-NBA Player Anthony Morrow Arrested on Kidnapping, Strangulation Charges

Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Anthony Morrow has been charged with kidnapping and is also accused of trying to strangle a woman in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Morrow was reportedly arrested on Feb. 10 and later released on a $15,000 bond; Fox News reported this weekend.

The former player, who left the NBA at the end of the 2017 season, was reportedly dating the woman he is accused of attacking. He is facing assault charges, a charge of assault by strangulation, making threats, and second-degree kidnapping.

According to court documents, Morrow, 37, is accused of several physical attacks on the woman. The documents say he “[struck] her multiple times with his fists” and “[squeezed] her neck with his hands.” The victim also reportedly had “scratches on the right side of her neck, a cut lip, and abrasions on her forehead.”

The attack allegedly occurred at the victim’s apartment in Charlotte, according to WSOC-TV. Morrow’s lawyer denied the allegations in a statement.

“He has faith in our justice system and has every confidence that a review of the evidence will reveal that he is not guilty,” Morrow’s lawyer told WSOC.

Morrow played for the NBA for nine years. He was first signed as a free agent in 2008 by the Golden State Warriors, where he played for two seasons. He next played for the Brooklyn Nets for a year, but toward the end of his career, he was traded from one team to another before he was ultimately waived, with one longer stint with the Thunder. After that, he jumped from the Atlanta Hawks to the Dallas Mavericks, to the New Orleans Pelicans, and then to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the latter of which he played with for several seasons. In 2017 he signed with the Portland Trailblazers but was waived two months later.

