‘He’s a Liar’: Fans Blast LeBron for Ridiculous Dream He Says He Had About Michael Jordan

Jordan/LeBron
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

LeBron James’ alleged dreams at night have led to him having a very rough day on Twitter.

James, for some reason, decided to reveal a recurring dream he says he has about Michael Jordan to his 52.8 million followers.

Ok. To each his own. We have all had weird dreams. Is it possible that James actually had this dream? Absolutely. Is it possible that this dream “happens all the time” the same way James claims it does? That, my friend, is patently insane.

It is insane to believe that LeBron has this same dream the same way. That he always goes to the bathroom right before the end? Is his bathroom cycle synced to this particular dream at the same time every time?

Come on, man.

People on Twitter weren’t buying what James was selling either:

But, of course, fans pointed out that LeBron has made things up before:

And had some fun with it:

In any event, James is getting toward the end of his career and clearly feels a need to put some bow or resolution on the debate between him and Jordan. But this is just strange and unbelievable and makes LeBron looks ridiculous. People will debate who was the better player – LeBron or Jordan – for decades.

However, there is no debate over which one is a cooler and less crazy person.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.