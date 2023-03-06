‘He’s a Liar’: Fans Blast LeBron for Ridiculous Dream He Says He Had About Michael Jordan

LeBron James’ alleged dreams at night have led to him having a very rough day on Twitter.

James, for some reason, decided to reveal a recurring dream he says he has about Michael Jordan to his 52.8 million followers.

bathroom right before seeing the ending of the game. 🏾‍♂️. Happens all the time. Never get to the end. Anyways felt real as hell. Lol. Gm everyone 😁 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2023

Ok. To each his own. We have all had weird dreams. Is it possible that James actually had this dream? Absolutely. Is it possible that this dream “happens all the time” the same way James claims it does? That, my friend, is patently insane.

It is insane to believe that LeBron has this same dream the same way. That he always goes to the bathroom right before the end? Is his bathroom cycle synced to this particular dream at the same time every time?

Come on, man.

People on Twitter weren’t buying what James was selling either:

"That's not real." – @billygil "People think he's a liar." – @__ChrisCote "Well, he is…" – @billygil The shipping container rips LeBron for his tweet after allegedly dreaming about MJ that may or may not have been a lie 😂 📺 https://t.co/EB49vvtIN9 pic.twitter.com/QgTVFD8iQU — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 6, 2023

But, of course, fans pointed out that LeBron has made things up before:

Is this cap — AMP ImDavisss (@imdavisss) March 5, 2023

And had some fun with it:

"You know when I first got to Miami in 2011, I just had a strange feeling that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in Abbottabad Pakistan. I told Coach Spo and D Wade about it and they set up a meeting with Obama and we got it done #JustAKidFromAkron" pic.twitter.com/Szzib2dJ4t — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) November 8, 2022

In any event, James is getting toward the end of his career and clearly feels a need to put some bow or resolution on the debate between him and Jordan. But this is just strange and unbelievable and makes LeBron looks ridiculous. People will debate who was the better player – LeBron or Jordan – for decades.

However, there is no debate over which one is a cooler and less crazy person.