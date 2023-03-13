After Resigning Over Bible Quote, Texas Tech Settles for $4.1M Payout for Coach Mark Adams

Now former Texas Tech basketball coach Mark Adams and the university have come to terms with a $4.1 million payout after Adams resigned for using a Bible quote about slaves and masters during a training session with a student.

The Red Raiders coach resigned after using a Bible quote, Ephesians, 6:5-9, to encourage a player during a training session. The passage begins, “Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ.”

It is not known if Adams actually used the word “slaves” when he quoted the verse, but it was quickly deemed offensive, and the school suspended him for using it as a training tool.

Adams seemed to feel it was not a big deal and that it was all blown up out of proportion. He was suspended, regardless. But, despite that the school said he apologized, he later contradicted that and said he did not apologize.

Ultimately, Adams resigned only a few days after the incident was first reported.

The Bible quote was not the only issue Adams was facing with school officials. He was also accused of spitting on a player, but he fully denied that claim.

Whatever the veracity of the accusations against him, Adams and Texas Tech have now settled on his separation package.

The school has agreed to pay Adams $4.1 million in thirty days. The payout will include all bonuses and salaries earned during the fiscal year.

The two also agreed to forego any legal actions over the incident and to hold each other blameless going forward.

“Adams hereby agrees to the release of any and all claims against TTU and Texas Tech University System and their employees, appointees, regents and representatives relating to his employment, whether known or unknown, as of the date of this Agreement and TTU agrees to release any and all claims against Adams,” the school’s settlement reads, according to USA Today.

“This Agreement is not, and shall not in any way be construed, as an admission by the Parties of wrongdoing whatsoever against each other or that the Parties violated any federal, state or local law, which both Parties deny,” the statement added.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finished 16-16 for the 2022 season but is currently only 5-13 in the Big 12 after making the Sweet 16 last year.

