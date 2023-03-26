Utah State Football Player Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Utah State football player Josh Davis, a redshirt freshman wideout, was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest during spring training on Thursday.

Davis was quickly sent to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, and by Friday was upgraded from critical to fair condition, according to the Utah State football staff, Fox News reported.

Update on Josh Davis. We ask that you continue to keep Josh and his family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ASuhTLjVkC — USU Football (@USUFootball) March 24, 2023

“Davis received initial critical treatment and was stabilized at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where their critical care team continued treatment with therapeutic hypothermia to lower the body temperature to preserve his neurological function,” the school said in its statement.

The school added that the player was also taken off the respirator and is breathing on his own.

Fortunately, Davis received life-saving, emergency care on the field from the university’s football training staff. He also received emergency care to stabilize him at Logan Regional Hospital before being transported to McKay-Dee.

Head coach Blake Anderson visited the player in the hospital on Friday and posted a positive note to Twitter.

“Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better every minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs,” Anderson wrote.

The smiles say it all… it was a brutal night, but Josh never stopped fighting. Through God’s grace, and an amazing group of Trainers & Medical Professionals we are doing better ever minute today. So grateful for all the prayers & support lifted up over the past 24 hrs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jfsEQqZypK — Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) March 24, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Davis redshirted in 2022 and joined the Aggies as a preferred walk-on that year.

