VIDEO: Dog Catches Home Run Ball at Major League Baseball Game

During a Major League Baseball Game (MLB) on Saturday, a dog in attendance became the center of attention when it caught a ball.

After Dodgers prospect Michael Busch hit a home run during Saturday’s spring training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals, the ball ended up in the mouth of a dog in the audience, the MLB wrote on its official site.

A video of the event shows the crowd’s reaction to the dog’s amazing feat. As the ball came flying in its direction, the dog went for it, and to everyone’s amazement, it managed to catch the ball.

Fittingly, CNN reported the dog’s owner was wearing a K-9 Dodger’s jersey.

The Royals ultimately beat the Dodgers 6-3.

The Minor League Baseball Twitter page shared a clip of the scene, writing, “Come for the Michael Busch homer, stay for the dog,” adding that Busch connected “with his second spring long ball” before “the good boy on the berm makes a play on it.”

A souvenir from Michael Busch. pic.twitter.com/2mJSkspjI0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 25, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers posted a similar clip, calling the ball “A souvenir from Michael Busch.”

“Sign the dog,” one user jokingly suggested.

“How bout that! Every Dog has his day!” another witty reply read.

In 2022, the MLB noted a dog in the audience ended up with a home run ball from Mets player Francisco Lindor.

“It was literally going right for the dogs. I don’t need them taking a 110 mile an hour baseball in the stomach,” the owner explained. “So, I reached over my girlfriend, it hit off my finger, hit off the seat and landed on the ground. We’re scrambling for it. I came up with it and I gave it to the dog.”

Though that ball presumably ended up in something less than mint condition, the owner said that he still intended to have it mounted, joking, “They have plenty of balls … I’ll keep this one for the story.”