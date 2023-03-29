FIFA Denies Indonesia’s Bid to Host U-20 World Cup Over Resistance to Israel’s Participation

Soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, has denied Indonesia’s bid to host the Under-20 men’s World Cup due to the predominantly Muslim country’s attacks on Israel and support of the Palestinians.

Any nation that hosts a FIFA tournament must host all FIFA-affiliated teams. But over recent months, Indonesia has been agitating against allowing Israel’s team to enter the country for the Under-20 games, according to ESPN.

Rallies sponsored by radical Muslims waving Palestinian flags have erupted in the country’s capital of Jakarta, demanding that the government pull the welcome mat for Israel’s World Cup team. And threats of violence have been made.

Consequently, FIFA has rescinded Indonesia’s permission to hold the Under-20 tournament.

“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” a FIFA statement reads.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage.”

Zainudin Amali, deputy Indonesia’s PSSI chief and former sports minister admitted to KompasTV that FIFA canceled the games because Indonesia was not meeting its agreements. “FIFA decided Indonesia didn’t follow through with its earlier commitments while bidding,” Amali said.

While it is good to see FIFA living up to its commitments and criticizing Indonesia for its assault on human rights, this is the same sports organization that approved the radical Muslim-led nation of Qatar to host the World Cup.

