WATCH: Cards’ Adam Wainwright Thrills the Crowd with a Stirring Rendition of the National Anthem

Adam Wainwright is used to stealing the show on Opening Day, but usually, his on-field heroics come before the game, not before. On this particular Opening Day, however, Wainwright delivered a show-stopper before the game even started by belting out an awesome rendition of the national anthem.

To begin his 19th and possibly final MLB season, the Cardinals’ public address announcer informed the crowd that an “up-and-coming singer” would handle the anthem singing duties. A thunderous roar arose from the Cardinal faithful as the 41-year-old made his way to the mic.

What followed was a really excellent singing of the anthem.

How about that, huh? Some people are just too talented. Seriously, it’s not fair.

Adam Wainwright, #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals, sings the national anthem before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. (Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

If Wainwright does indeed call it quits at the end of the year, he will have definitely left his mark on the league.

The St.Louis hurler owns a career 3.38 ERA and was a Cy Young finalist in 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2014.

