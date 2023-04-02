Lakers’ Austin Reaves Signed Signature Shoe Deal with Company Based in Communist China

Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves has signed a new signature shoe deal with a company based in Communist China, according to reports.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported on Saturday that Reaves has signed with Chinese company Rigorer to produce the AR1 shoe bearing his name.

FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe ὄὄ The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. pic.twitter.com/FFaUPnQtll — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 2, 2023

Reaves has been wearing the company’s shoes since he signed on with the Lakers, according to CNS Sports.

Reaves has emerged as one of the NBA’s best young players and has averaged 17.4 points per game since LeBron James went on the injured list. And with James now back in the saddle, analysts say that the James/Reaves team on the court, the Lakers are finally back in the hunt for a Western Conference win for the first time in several years.

The NBA is increasingly invested in the genocidal Chinese market. Not only does the NBA and its various owners have more than $10 billion invested in Red China, one NBA owner is even deep in bed with a company on the U.S. sanctions list, according to a review of the league’s interests published by ESPN.

In an article from 2022, ESPN noted that the NBA has extremely clsoe ties to China.

Heat Owner Micky Arison, for example, has more than $375 million invested in China with his collaboration with China State Shipbuilding Corp., a company that is working with Arison’s Carnival Cruise business and a co. that is deeply connected to the Chinese military.

In other words, Arison is deep in bed with a company that is building warships for the Chinese military, ships intended to destroy America’s navy, and ships that Chinese leaders intend to use to invade U.S. ally Taiwan. The Chinese company is also on a list of those sanctioned by the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, hypocrite Arison claims to be a “human rights activist.”

Then there is Nets Owner Joe Tsai, who we here at Breitbart Sports have already reported on several times.

Tsai’s company, Alibaba, has a troubling habit of funding companies developing the technology to track, record, and control China’s inhabitants. China has the most advanced, inhuman surveillance state ever created. And the NBA’s favorite team owner has helped China build the infrastructure to create that oppressive regime.

Tsai, who also owns WNBA’s New York Liberty and the San Diego Seals of the National Lacrosse League, is worth $8.5 billion, mostly from his Amazon-esque company Alibaba, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, with a revenue of over $700 billion per year.

There is also Kings co-owner Paul Jacobs, who has more than 30% of his net worth linked to business in China, ESPN added. With his investment in tech company Qualcomm, it is estimated that Jacobs has about a $140 million exposure in red China. And Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera is in with China to the tune of $369 million.

There are others, too, and that isn’t even to mention star player LeBron James who is a billionaire thanks i large part to his Chinese ties.

