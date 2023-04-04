WATCH: Rangers’ Josh Smith Smashed in the Face by an 89 MPH Pitch

It was a scary scene in Texas on Monday night as Rangers outfielder Josh Smith took a pitch directly to the face. The hit was so bad that Smith had to be taken to the hospital.

It was in the third inning of the Orioles-Rangers game at Globe Life Field in Arlington that O’s pitcher Danny Coulombe hit Smith with an 89 MPH pitch.

There was nothing deliberate in the pitch. It appeared to be a sinker that never sunk and just got away from Coulombe. The ball hit Smth in the jaw. But, the tough outfielder was able to walk off the field on his own before heading to the hospital.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the game that Smith’s tests came back negative.

“So, we got good news there,” Bochy told reporters. “He’s feeling better as I’m speaking right now. And, tomorrow we’ll just reevaluate him and see where we’re at.”

Smith got very, very lucky.