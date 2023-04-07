ESPN’s Sage Steele took to Twitter Friday to call on women in positions of influence to defend Riley Gaines after she was assaulted by transgender thugs at San Francisco State University for speaking out against allowing biological males in women’s sports.

As Breitbart’s Alana Mastrangelo reported:

Gaines shared a video on social media, which showed her being rushed out of the venue by police officers and ushered into another room at San Francisco State while radical left-wing activists repeatedly screamed, ‘Trans rights are human rights!’ Louis Barker, Gaines’ husband, added that he spoke with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours. ‘She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad,’ he said. ‘It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it. She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.’

A Violent Mob of TRANS Activists chase & attack Women’s Swimming Star @Riley_Gaines_ and force her to take shelter in a locked room. Riley was at San Francisco State University for a speech on Protecting Women in Sports. She was also punched repeatedly by a man in a dress.… pic.twitter.com/krPqLUD5O2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 7, 2023

Steele responded to the viral video and the lack of outcry from women in positions of influence to challenge women to defend Gaines regardless of the “narrative.”

Are there any other women with public platforms willing to stand up for @Riley_Gaines_ & the millions of female athletes?? Or do we only stand up for those who fit certain narratives??

LADIES, WHERE ARE YOU?

Media…Hollywood…hello?!?! We MUST come together on this!! https://t.co/lxONhYkm3L — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) April 7, 2023

Steele reminded Gaines that many people support her.

Stay strong @Riley_Gaines_ …you have more people than you know supporting you & standing up to this madness. https://t.co/Tyj2RAHNLQ — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) April 7, 2023

It’s hard to imagine women in media or Hollywood remaining silent over another woman being assaulted by a man in public for her political views and remaining silent. But of course, as Steele says, Gaines was challenging the left’s radical transgender movement, which doesn’t fit with the “narrative” the vast majority of women in positions of influence subscribe to. A reality that flies in the face of the supposed feminist movement that so many women in the media claim to espouse.

It’s also telling that Steele is the only woman at ESPN who has publicly defended Gaines. Defending Riley Gaines because she’s a woman and because she was engaging in free speech should be enough for women at ESPN to defend her. If not, they could definitely defend her as a former sports figure.

Instead, with the exception of Sage Steele, the silence is deafening.