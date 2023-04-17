NRA Drew over 77,000 to Annual Meeting in Indy

The NRA’s Annual Meeting 2023 drew over 77,000 attendees to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The keynote address was delivered by former President Donald Trump (watch an excerpt above).

Breitbart News attended the meeting and walked among the exhibiters, where concealed carry pistols, home defense shotguns, AR-15s, AK-47s, revolvers, bolt-action rifles, lever action rifles, .50 cal. rifles, holsters, gun safes, knives, and so much more were on display.

Exhibiters included Canik, Colt, Glock, Hogue, Keltec, Mossberg, Taurus, ATN Corp, Daniel Defense, Crossbreed Holsters, FN America, Hillsdale College, Lehigh Defense, Illinois State Rifle Association, Kimber America, North American Arms, Sig Sauer, Stag Arms, Springfield Armory, Velocity Triggers, VZ Grips, Walter Arms, XS Sight Systems, and so many more.

Companies use the NRA exhibit to highlight new products and continue to put proven, reliable, self-defense tools in front of NRA members attending the event. Attendees get to handle/examine the various products as they walk booth to booth.

Attendees also had the opportunity to go into the Leadership Forum and hear from a group of 2024 presidential candidates, and potential candidates, such as Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Sen. Mike Braun (R), Sen. Tim Scott (R), Gov. Eric Holcomb (R), Rep. Jim Jordan (R), Gov, Kristi Noem (R), Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and others.

