Aaron Rodgers to Wear No. 8 for Jets, Not Joe Namath’s No. 12

Aaron Rodgers will still wear green next year when he suits up for the Jets, but his iconic #12 will not be coming with him.

The #12, a jersey worn by Brady, Griese, Rodgers, Kelly, and several other famous QBs, was also, of course, worn by Jets legend Joe Namath. Upon hearing that Rodgers was going to “Gang Green,” Namath nobly made his retired #12 available to Rodgers.

“I’m a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath told WFAN in January. “Man, if we get him, is he still going to wearing no. 12? Because that number was retired years ago…”

After Namath found out the team would give him the power to make the call over whether Rodgers could wear the #12, he was all for it.

“Well, it’s on ownership,” he said. “It’s different ownership. Different people. And I’d sure love Rodgers if he’s there. Yeah, I want him to wear his number. We established ourselves and we’ve got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah!

“It’d be great to have him in New York.”

Instead, Rodgers declined and opted to wear the #8.

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

It makes sense, after all. Rodgers wore #8 when he was at California. It’s also classy for Rodgers to turn down the offer. Namath made that number famous in New York, and Rodgers doesn’t need more pressure to win than he already has.