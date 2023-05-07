Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert, Dead at 26

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, died on Saturday at the age of 26.

Nick Gilbert suffered from neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder — of which there is no known cure — that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways anywhere in the body.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nicolas Gilbert of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, who passed away on May 6, 2023, leaving to mourn family and friends,” an obituary reads.

A funeral service for Nick will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

The 26-year-old was known for his bow ties and representing the Cleveland Cavaliers during some of the biggest moments at the NBA Draft Lottery, WKYC reported, adding that Nick became the team’s “good-luck charm” when he represented them at the NBA Draft Lottery in 2011.

Since then, Nick went on to represent the Cavs at five more draft lotteries and the one when the club selected Darius Garland in 2019.

He reportedly underwent multiple surgeries last year, some of which left him hospitalized for over a month as he continued to battle neurofibromatosis.

The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to Nick and others who are affected by neurofibromatosis.

The team also showed their support by wearing bowtie emblems on their warmup jackets. Meanwhile, broadcasters, coaches, and front office members wore lapel pins of the symbol.

The Gilbert family has also established the nonprofit organization NF Forward, which funds groundbreaking, cutting-edge research into neurofibromatosis and raises awareness about the genetic disorder.

