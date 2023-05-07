REPORT: Tom Brady Could Quit His 10-Year, $375 Million Deal with Fox

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady may have retired from the NFL, but he still has some major deals in play, with reports indicating he may quit his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports.

New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand indicated that Brady may reject the deal with FOX Sports, objecting to a 10-year commitment. Per Brobible:

Marchand stated that he believes there is a 51% chance that Brady will not go through with the deal, based on conversations he has had with people close to the athlete, adding that it’s “fluctuating“. Marchand cited the amount of travel required as one of the factors that could influence Brady’s decision. He said that while Brady may try it for a year, he might not want to continue due to the extensive travel required for the job.

Marchand said that Brady’s primary hangup on the deal may be that he would not be able to give it his attention 100 percent, which he notoriously gives to everything he commits to. His deal was set to begin at the end of 2024 and the former New England Patriots champion was slated to be the network’s marquee name alongside Terry Bradshaw.

Tom Brady officially retired earlier this year from the NFL after a long and storied career.

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he said.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved,” he added. “My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

