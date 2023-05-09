‘We Miss You Already’: 18-Year-Old High School Star Athlete Dies After Collapsing at Practice

Hunter Palmer, 18, a high school track star in Nebraska, died on Friday after collapsing during practice.

Palmer was a multi-sport athlete for Wisner-Pilger High School in Nebraska who also held a scholarship to play football at Midland University in Nebraska. He was fresh off an impressive performance at a recent track meet when he collapsed and died on Friday.

Hunter Palmer signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University. Congratulations Hunter! pic.twitter.com/tQJhn3B8TG — Wisner-Pilger Gators (@wisnerpilger) February 6, 2023

“It is with a very heavy heart that we can confirm that Hunter Palmer, senior at Wisner-Pilger Schools, has died,” the school said in a statement obtained by KSNB-TV. “Additional information regarding funeral arrangements will be shared once they are known. It is important for parents to check in on their children during this difficult time. Grief is very complicated and can affect each child differently. If your child needs any assistance, contact Wisner-Pilger Public Schools at 402-529-3249.”

Temperatures in the area were reportedly in the 80s.

According to Palmer’s obituary, “He loved hanging out with friends, driving around, watching Netflix, lifting weights, singing, and drinking Dr. Pepper. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and Clemson Tigers.”

Midland head football coach Jeff Jamrog posted a statement to Twitter expressing his sadness at Palmer’s passing.

“Heaven gained a great young man,” Jamrog wrote. “Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends and the Wisner-Pilger community.

“Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace, Hunter. We miss you already.”