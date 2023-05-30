Man Misses Train After Celtics Lose to Heat, Kicks it and Then Is Run over and Killed

A man has died after falling under a Green Line trolley at North Station, which serves the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday only an hour and a half after the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat.

MBTA Transit Police spokesman Richard Sullivan said in a statement on Tuesday that the man was trying to catch a northbound trolley, and as it departed on its way to the Medford/Tufts station the man kicked the train and he “lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion,” the Boston Herald reported.

Sullivan said the doors to the train had begun to close around 12:18 a.m. when the man kicked the train and fell to his death.

The man’s name has not been released, and no other information was provided.

“On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent,” Sullivan said.

Monday’s NBA Finals Game 7 win for the Heat was a season-ending loss for the Celtics.

“Second straight year the Celtics season comes to an end at home. This time 103-84 in Game 7 of the ECF. You never know what to expect in a Game 7 but Celtics blown out at home? Woof,” NESN reporter George Balekji said about the game.

Last year a train in Somerville, Massachusetts caught fire, causing one passenger to jump from the bridge into a river as others escaped through windows.