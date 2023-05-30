WATCH: Bubba Wallace Shoved During Heated Altercation: ‘That’s What You Get’

If this whole professional race car driving thing doesn’t work out, Bubba Wallace could have a future as a heel in professional wrestling.

On Monday, Wallace, who seems to have taken it upon himself to make NASCAR interesting again with a constant flurry of clickbait moments over the last few weeks, added to his heel portfolio this weekend by managing to get into an argument and get shoved by the seemingly harmless Aric Almirola.

Almirola claims the incident started with Bubba Wallace inexplicably flipping him the bird during the race. Almirola later asked Wallace why he flipped him off, and Wallace allegedly insulted him, which led to the shove.

Wallace chalked the incident up to “passion” and Almirola “walking around with two faces.”

Bubba Wallace has had quite the career arc: Wannabe civil rights icon to wannabe Colby Covington is no mean feat. However, regardless of what you think of him, he is making NASCAR infinitely more watchable.