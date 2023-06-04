Phil Mickelson Says LIV Wouldn’t Want Rory McIlroy and ‘All His BS’

Rory McIlroy isn’t thinking about joining LIV. But, even if he was, according to Phil Mickelson, they wouldn’t want him.

On Friday, Mickelson fired a shot at McIlroy on social media after the former made the case for a PGA Tour offseason.

“We’ve all been advocating for an offseason and there’s certain reasons why guys want … it’s very hard to try to play your best golf when you’re really thinking about your golf swing ,” McIlroy said Friday while at the Memorial Tournament. “So, that offseason time would be nice to work on your mechanics and your fundamentals so that you’ve got those sort of bedded in so that you can sort of roll going into the bulk of the season.”

Mickelson responded to the video on social media with a possible solution but then explained why it wouldn’t work.

“As worn out as Mclroy (sic) was after the Masters and his need for an [offseason], LIV would be perfect for him,” Mickelson explained. “Problem is I don’t think there’s a team that wants him on it because they’d have to deal with all his bs.”

Talk of incorporating an offseason into the PGA Tour is not new. In fact, the lack of an offseason in the PGA – in addition to money – is what prompted many golfers to bolt to the Saudi-backed LIV.

McIlroy’s issues with the lack of rest are well-known. He was fined $3 million by the PGA for skipping the RBC Heritage.

“I needed a break for me. I think after the disappointment of Augusta, and then it’s been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect a little bit and get away from it,” McIlroy said. “It’s nice to come back and feel refreshed, and I think we’re on a pretty busy run here from now until after the playoffs, so I’m excited to get going.”

Mickelson, on the other hand, has highlighted the more relaxed LIV schedule as not only easier on the body but also the best way to get ready for major events.

“Love LIV or hate it, it’s the best way/Tour to be your best in the majors,” Mickelson wrote on Twitter. “Enough events to keep you sharp, fresh and ready, yet not be worn down from too many tournaments or obligations. 14 LIV events, 34 weeks left open to prepare for the 4 majors. Fact.”