Blue Jays Release Anthony Bass After Saying He Didn’t Think Target Boycott Video Was ‘Hateful’

The cancellation of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass took another, more definitive turn on Friday. As the team announced, it was releasing Bass before the team’s Pride Weekend commences.

Bass made headlines last month when he shared – without comment – from a creator named Ryan Miller, that used scripture to call Christians to action and boycott corporations that have geared their brands toward the LGBTQ community during Pride Month.

The mere fact that Bass shared the video caused an immediate uproar online, and the pitcher found himself issuing a very meek apology to reporters the next day while promising to go through sensitivity training.

The story took another turn 48 hours ago when the Jays announced that Bass would catch the first pitch during the team’s Pride Weekend festivities.

However, someone clearly changed their mind at some point because the team decided to part ways with the 35-year-old reliever.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Mitch White has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game 🔹 RHP Anthony Bass has been designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/O36mqtPENc — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 9, 2023

Before taking on the Houston Astros on Thursday, Bass told reporters he shared the video because it “reflected my (Christian) beliefs” but added that he did not view it as hateful.

“That’s why I posted it originally. When I look back at it, I could see how people can view it that way. And that’s why I was apologetic.”

In a moment that might have sealed his fate with Toronto, Bass said that he ultimately stands by his personal beliefs.

“But I stand by my personal beliefs, and everyone’s entitled to their personal beliefs, right? But, also, I mean no harm toward any groups of people.”

Bass appeared in 22 games this year with a 4.95 ERA.