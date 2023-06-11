WATCH: Tom Brady After Knocking Drone from Sky with Football: ‘Maybe I Should Come Out of Retirement’

Tom Brady was enjoying some time out on the ocean with his kids when he joked that he should come out of retirement after a particularly amazing feat with a football and a drone.

Brady was out on a yacht with YouTuber MrBeast, who came up with the idea of challenging the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to knock a drone out of the sky with a football. It was a challenge that Brady was only too happy to meet.

The Youtuber sent the drone spinning out over the ocean, and as the former NFL great warmed up his arm, his daughter, 10-year-old Vivian, joked that he would probably miss, the Daily Mail reported.

Brady cautiously replied that he probably would, but if he did knock the drone out of the sky with the first toss, maybe he should “come out of retirement.”

But, proving that he won seven Super Bowl rings for a good reason, sure enough, on his first toss, Brady sent the drone plunging into the ocean.

WATCH:

Brady could also precisely target a man riding on a jetski with a throw, proving he’s still got it. Brady, who retired from the NFL a second time in February — this time for good, he said — had repeatedly denied that he would ever go back to football.

He certainly has other offers. After retirement, Fox Sports quickly welcomed him to the broadcast booth to begin fulfilling his $375 million contract as an NFL analyst.

However, Fox spoke a bit too soon as Brady noted he intended to take a year off before taking any next steps in his life. Indeed, it was also reported that Brady might even be considering the idea of refusing to go to work as an NFL analyst and skipping out on the big payday.

While no one really knows what Tom Brady’s next phase will look like, it seems clear he still has his throwing arm. So, drones, beware.

