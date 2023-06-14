HUSTON: Report: MLB Quietly Tells Teams to Ditch ‘Pride’ Uniforms

Major League Baseball has quietly told teams that they can stop forcing players to wear uniforms and hats adorned with gay pride rainbow colors during their “Pride Night” games.

The decision comes as the L.A. Dodgers are taking major heat for inviting the radical, anti-Catholic hate group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, to its gay pride night game on June 16. And also as several major corporations, including Bud Light and Target, are facing serious economic losses thanks to their wild-eyed support of the far-left LGBTQ agenda.

The Tampa Bay Rays was the first MLB team to announce that players would not wear any rainbow-colored patches or jerseys during the June pride game this year.

But, the league kept this change to its pride celebrations very quiet since giving teams dispensation to dump the pride colors and special jerseys back in February, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Rays had trouble with the pride night plans last year when several players balked at being forced to wear rainbow colors. At the time, several players rebelled against the pride jerseys and refused to wear them during last year’s pride game.

Not all teams are dumping the forced fealty to the groomer agenda. The L.A. Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have announced their intentions to continue wearing the pride jerseys.

There has been one team that has eschewed the pride business from the beginning. The Texas Rangers is the only team that has consistently refused to indulge in any demonstrations of “pride” and has never scheduled any “Pride Night” games.

Pro baseball is not the only sport to see growing resistance to having “pride” forced on players, games, and their sport. A growing number of NHL players and teams are also turning away from blatant expressions of the groomer agenda.

Teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, have experienced issues with using pride jerseys.

In addition, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer opted out of wearing the jersey, citing his religious convictions. In January, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov also decided not to wear his team’s gay pride jersey for similar reasons. And that same month, the New York Rangers opted out of wearing the gay pride jersey.

It seems to all be part of a growing trend of Americans finally getting sick and tired of the gay agenda being shoved down everyone’s throats by multi-billion-dollar corporations.

Major League Baseball was one of the last major sports to succumb to the extreme woke agenda. It’s time it goes back to being the sport that welcomes everyone to come play baseball, not to be inundated with politics.

