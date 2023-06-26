Fox NFL Broadcaster Charissa Thompson Reveals Details of Home Burglary: ‘These Were Professionals’

Fox and Amazon NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson recently spoke about the emotional reaction she had while watching her home get burglarized on her cell phone.

Thompson discussed the experience on her podcast Calm Down, which she co-hosts with fellow Fox broadcaster Erin Andrews. Thompson, who was not at home when the burglary occurred, watched the intrusion via security cameras linked to her cell phone.

“I was at the ranch,” Thompson said. “I got a text message in the morning that said my front door in L.A. had been, you know. … The alarm had went off at 12:15 at night. And I was like, that’s weird. So, I checked my cameras, and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hands.

“And I immediately started bawling and this feeling in my stomach of like, holy sh*t, I’ve just been robbed. And now it’s the panic of, like, trying to check the other cameras, the angles, and to expedite the specifics.”

Thompson believes the thieves entered the property by scaling a 15-foot tall security fence.

“These were professionals,” Thompson explained. “They knew exactly how much time they had. They were only in there for four minutes. They can take all that stuff. But the thing that they took to me that was the most valuable is my sense of security. And that’s not something I can go claim on an insurance form.”

This isn’t Thompson’s first brush with security issues. The Fox broadcaster also reported being stalked at a previous residence and being hacked.

Thompson is celebrating her 10th year at Fox Sports. Previously, she worked for ESPN, Versus, the Big Ten Network, and GSN.