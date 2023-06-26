VIDEO: ‘Wannabe Macho Man’: PETA Blasts NFL Agent Drew Rosenhaus for Grabbing Shark’s Tail

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took a shot at NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus for a recent video on social media in which Rosenhaus jumped into the water to pull on a shark’s tail.

Rosenhaus recently ventured out on a fishing trip with one of his top clients Tyreek Hill. During the trip, someone managed to hook a dusky shark. Events then took an unexpected turn as Rosenhaus decided to jump into the water and grab the exhausted shark by the tail.

Rosenhaus’ close encounter with the fish drew a sharp rebuke from PETA, who accused the longtime agent of being a “wannabe macho man.”

“Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove,” PETA said in a statement via TMZ Sports.

“Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don’t need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter ‘likes.’”

It’s unclear why Rosenhaus jumped in and grabbed the shark’s tail. However, his reputation as one of the toughest and most fearless negotiators in the league definitely seems bolstered by the incident.