GWINN: Bubba Wallace Takes Shot at NASCAR Fans Who Resist Diversity, Inclusion Efforts

Bubba Wallace has a stern message for NASCAR fans who aren’t happy with the sport’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion: Deal with it.

That was the message delivered by the driver who has recently become a lightning rod for controversy even long after falsely claiming that someone had fashioned a noose and left it in his garage as a racist warning.

Wallace, who threw out the first pitch at a Cubs game in Chicago this weekend ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, also hosted an event in the Windy City called Bubba’s Block Party. During the event, Wallace spoke to reporters about NASCAR’s efforts to be inclusive and diversify. He also had some rather undiplomatic words for any fans who aren’t receptive to those efforts.

“There are three types of people: ones that will accept change, the ones that are on the fence about change and the ones that will never change,” Wallace told the media.

“You can never get through the minds of the people that will never change. So we don’t really focus our energy on those people. Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t like the change that we’re doing as a sport to tap into different demographics and make the sport more welcome and inclusive. That’s on them. They’ll have to live with that. For us, we continue to march forward.”

While some might take offense at Wallace’s lack of tact, he’s rust combining the two roles he plays: Social justice warrior and heel.

Admittedly, he’s played them well. He’s also not wrong. NASCAR will continue its diversity efforts regardless of what impact it has on its fan base. Like the NFL, it has a monopoly on the highest level of competition in its respective sport. Except, in the case of NASCAR, it’s worse since racing fans tend to be only racing fans and don’t follow many other sports.

Meaning there’s almost nowhere for them to go if they want to watch top-level American–style, non-Formula 1 auto racing.

And, of course, NASCAR and Bubba Wallace know this.